She butted out, but that wasn’t the end of it

By Jim Clark

A police officer was flagged down in his cruiser last Saturday by two women in Davis Square.

As the officer parked his cruiser at Statue Park, across the street from the Davis Square MBTA station, one of the two women walked up to the cruiser in a hurry. The officer asked her to back away from the door as he exited the cruiser.

The officer spoke with the woman in front of the cruiser so that we were out of the way of traffic, as Holland Street is a busy street. The woman was very angry and yelling that the other woman, Kiah Bostick, of Everett, just burned her with a cigarette. The officer looked at Bostick, and she reportedly said, “I don’t lie. Yes I burned her with my cigarette.”

At this point a lot of bystanders began to gather so the officer called for an additional unit to respond, and additional officers shortly responded. The officer was able to get a story from victim, who stated that she was talking with Bostick, and they were both drinking and speaking loudly to each other. Bostick reportedly didn’t like the way that the victim was speaking to her so she lit a cigarette and put it out on her right knee.

According to reports, the officer observed this burn mark and took a photo of it. He then went over to speak with Bostick, who was on the phone with another friend and he reportedly could hear her saying that she had burned the victim with her cigarette.

The officer then placed Bostick under arrest on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (cigarette).