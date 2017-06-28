Our View of the Times – June 28

The Fourth of July holds a special significance in the hearts of truly patriotic Americans. Not only is it a time to celebrate the birth of our nation, but it also happens to fall at the best time of year to make good times happen, summer.

Who among us doesn’t enjoy the occasion? Who can resist the warm glow of good fellowship between friends, neighbors and families as the “birthday” of our nation comes around?

Great memories for the future are made each year as we attend a patriotic gathering, watch some fireworks, or just take a quiet look around and realize that America is still the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. There’s nothing corny about these ideas. They are concepts that live and breath as vitally today as they ever have.

We must never take these freedoms for granted, nor minimize their importance in assuring that we Americans enjoy one of the finest standards of living among all nations of the world.

Yes, we have our challenges and burdens to bear, and a number of political and philosophical differences between us. But we also seem to push through successfully as we strive to solve our many difficult issues, and to soothe the afflicted among us.

For whatever exists momentarily that may divide us, there are important times like these when we can unite together in the spirit of true patriotism and national pride to celebrate the great gift of being Americans, and commemorate the sacrifices of our forebears in bringing this nation to life. We owe it to their memories to take the time to pause and reflect on what their efforts mean to us today.

Enjoy the day and remember what it stands for. That’s the most important thing of all.