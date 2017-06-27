Somerville Police Crime Log June 19 – June 25

Arrests :

Frank Chan, of 109 Glen St., June 19, 7:47 a.m., arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Nicole Monico, of 2 Hannah St., Haverhill, June 20, 10:37 a.m., arrested at Skilton Ave. on a warrant charge of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Noberto Bairos, of 259B Broadway, June 21, 3:08 p.m., arrested at home on charges of drug possession to distribute and possession of ammunition without FID card.

Wendy Breen, of 3 Dartmouth St., June 22, 9:00 p.m., arrested at home on charges of resisting arrest and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Robert Breen, of 3 Revenna Ave., Salem, June 22, 9:00 p.m., arrested at Dartmouth St. on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a public employee, and assault and battery on a police officer.

Cameron Linehan, of 289 Highland Ave., June 22, 9:30 p.m., arrested at School St. on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and drug possession to distribute.

Ivan Vasin, of 171 Walnut St., June 23, 2:29 a.m., arrested at home on multiple charges of drug possession to distribute.

William Brown, of 171 Walnut St., June 23, 2:29 a.m., arrested at home on charges of possession of a class E drug, drug possession to distribute, possession of a class B drug, and possession of a class C drug.

Paolo Settipane, of 36 Shannon, Brighton, June 23, 1:24 p.m., arrested at Elm St. on charges of shoplifting by concealing merchandise, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Steven Liberge, June 23, 3:34 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on a charge of larceny over $250.

Kiah Bostick, of 12 Park Terr., Everett, June 24, 7:34 p.m., arrested at Holland St. on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Ian Tosti, of 303 Lowell St., June 25, 10:35 p.m., arrested at Broadway on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.