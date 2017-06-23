2017 Election Update

By The Somerville Times staff

This morning the election department had a visit from Mr. Elio LoRusso, a lifelong resident and businessman in East Somerville, pulled papers to run for the Ward 1 Alderman Seat against incumbent, M. McLaughlin.

The deadline for pulling papers for city office this year is this coming Monday June 26th, he will have to have 120 signatures of registered voters in Ward One (East Somerville) turned in by Wednesday June 28th. Elio is a lifelong resident, married, homeowner and a business owner here in East Somerville.

Should be an interesting race in Ward One for Alderman. The current Alderman, moved into Ward One four years ago from his parents’ home in Ward Five.