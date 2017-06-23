The Little Sisters of the Poor grateful recipients of the Cummings Foundation Grant

The Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence on Highland Avenue were chosen among over 500 applicants to be one of 100 charities to receive a grant of $100,000 as part of this year’s Cumming Foundation 100K for 100 programs.

The Sisters are thrilled about this generous gift, as it will help them in continuing their mission of serving the Elderly Poor of the Greater Boston area.

“This grant will go a long way in helping to pay the day-to-day bills that we incur in housing and caring for our over 110 Elderly,” said Sister Mary Vincent who is in charge of donations for the Sisters. “The support of the Cummings Foundation is greatly appreciated!”

The Little Sisters have been serving the Elderly Poor in the Boston area for over 147 years, 127 of those years here in Somerville, offering low-income apartments, residential care, and nursing services. The Sisters’ mission is to offer the neediest elderly of every race and religion a home where they will be welcomed as Christ, cared for as family, and accompanied with dignity until God calls them to himself.

Support from community and local businesses has always been a part of the Little Sisters’ tradition, essential to their mission since their inception in 1839 in France, extending their “little family” way beyond the walls of their home to include those who support them with financial help or gifts-in-kind.

“Our foundress, Saint Jeanne Jugan, saw this sharing as a ‘partnership’ of sorts in caring for the neediest Elderly. We are grateful to have the Cummings Foundation share in our ongoing mission of loving service through this generous gift. We always keep our many benefactors in our prayers – now all those associated with this Cummings Foundation Grant will be a part of those daily prayers,” says Sister Mary Vincent.

More information about the Little Sisters of the Poor can be found on their website at www.littlesistersofthepoorboston.org . For information on residing with the Little Sisters of the Poor, individuals are encouraged to call Mary Segalla, Admissions Director at 617-776-4420 x317.