3 named to ‘Kiwanis Legion of Honor’

A special luncheon was held by the Somerville Kiwanis at their well attended weekly meeting at the Mount Vernon Restaurant. Three members were honored for their many years of steadfast dedication and their many contributions to the Somerville Kiwanis, the oldest service club in Somerville, founded in 1925. Pictured here (from L to R) Distinguished Past President James “Jay” Lynch, 30 years service; Ross Blouin, 35 years service; and Joseph Benoit, 35 years service. The awards were presented by Michael McWilliams, President of Kiwanis 2016 – 2017.