Wildcats partner with Boston Celtics, Alex and Ani, on Give and Go Program

By Tom Bannister

The Winter Hill Community Innovation School is well on their way to reaching their goal of 7,000 energy points in support of a good cause, the National Autism Association.

The Winter Hill Wildcats recently kicked off their Give and Go program with the Boston Celtics and Alex and Ani. The goal of the Give and Go program is to motivate students to engage in physical activity and earn points to support families in need.

Their participation generates an in-kind donation of family toolkits provided by the Boston Celtics and Alex and Ani.

For 10 days, Winter Hill students and staff members have been earning points by riding stationary bikes in the school gymnasium and doing other various physical activities such as jumping jacks and squats. Students were able to track their activity on cards available throughout the school.

The Celtics’ Lucky the Leprechaun and forward Amir Johnson helped kick off this event at the Winter Hill, along with representatives from Alex and Ani and the National Autism Association.

As extra incentive, when the Wildcats reach their goal, the Boston Celtics will be back to host a pep rally that includes a dunk show featuring Lucky, Celtics t-shirts, and Celtics players to lead the celebration.