Portuguese Custard Tarts

Pastéis de nata, torta de nadas, and pastéis de Belém are other names that these sweet, custardy confections also go by.

Portugal 1820, the liberal revolution demanded the return of the Portuguese court from Brazil, which ultimately resulted in the end of absolutism, the full control of the monarchy, and now would follow a parliamentary monarchy, also referred to as a constitutional monarchy meaning the constitution would now be followed. This revolution also resulted in the expulsion of religious orders thus closing down all convents and monasteries in 1834. After the shut down of Jerónimos Monestary, or Mosterio da Santa Maria de Belém, in the parish of Belém, a monk sold the recipe to an elder of the Clarinha family. So in 1837 Pastéis de Belém became a bakery where they would sell these custard treats with a flaky cup like shape. But don’t ask for the recipe, it’s too secret and only a handful of people are privy to the recipe. There is a secret room where these delicious treats are made every day.

Business is booming and people from all over the world visit this famous bakery that produces upwards of 20,000 custard tarts a day and even up to 30,000 to 40,000 on weekends. I can tell you that there is always a line of people waiting to get in to try these little pieces of heaven. I can also tell you, they’re worth the wait!

For more information on the history of this great treat and the bakery, follow the link below. There is also a link for a recipe if you’re feeling ambitious to make your own. However, if you just want to purchase one of these tarts, they can also be found at Modelos Market Cafe located at 501 Medford St., Somerville. They are typically available on Fridays and Saturdays. If you know of any other bakeries in the area that offer these custard treats, please share in the comment section. Obrigado!

