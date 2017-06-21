Joe’s Jazz and Blues Festival

By Fiona Sharp

On Saturday, June 17, Joe’s Jazz and Blues Fest was held in Somerville’s Powderhouse Park. This annual event was started by Mayor Joe Curatone, who played trumpet in the Somerville High School Jazz Band.

The music was kicked off by an eclectic set from the Somerville High School Jazz Band, ranging from funk to jazz. The members of the SHS Jazz Band are excited to now be playing at the Burren in Davis Square on Saturday afternoons.

The music continued for the whole afternoon, allowing community members to stay for as long as they pleased. At 1:00 p.m., there was a set by Cambridge-based vocalist Sara Bielanski. Both a classical and jazz singer, Bielanski combined the two genres beautifully in ballads, which can be heard on her 2016 album From the Heart. She was followed by Boston band, Air Congo, whose set was more upbeat. Air Congo plays African style jazz and world music. They were followed by The Composers Saxophone Quartet, which consisted of all four varieties of saxophone. The lack of a rhythm section made their polyphonic sound very unique. All of their songs were composed either by a member of the band or by another local musician. Like Bielanski, they combined the genres of jazz and classical, which was most impressive in their rendition of a Toccata and Fugue.

The latter portion of the festival was dedicated to the blues. Kit Holliday and the Ominous Vultures got the audience up and dancing. Holliday, the lead singer, channeled Janis Joplin in both voice and appearance. They played mostly love songs, both bluesy and funky. The vocals were accompanied by frequent guitar solos by Somerville resident, Mike Welch.

The last set of the evening was performed by local blues band, and the most well-known of the bunch, The Tarbox Ramblers. Their inclusion of fiddle and slide guitar created an unusual fusion of Appalachian folk and bluegrass. Their sound almost evokes that of the Allman Brothers. Their music can be found on Spotify and heard in episodes of popular TV shows like Supernatural.

Despite some clouds and drizzle, there was a great turnout for Joe’s Jazz and Blues Festival and the occasion was a wonderful time for all.