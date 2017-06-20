Winter Hill Schoolyard Construction Set to Begin June 21

Construction for phase one of the Winter Hill Schoolyard project is scheduled to begin on the Thurston St. level on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The first phase involves transferring the asphalt court on the lower level into a turf playing field. This field responds to the needs of the school’s Physical Education program and recess use and creates additional community capacity for small fields as called for in the City’s Athletic Fields Master Planning Staff Report from June 2016.

The bidding process for phase two of the project, the schoolyard renovation, is underway.

Community meeting presentations, reports, safety material sheets, and other project information is available at www.somervillema.gov/winterhill. For further information, contact Luisa Oliveira at LOliveira@somervillema.gov.