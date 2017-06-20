Residents invited to participate in Union Square Neighborhood Council

With the recent passing of Union Square Zoning, the redevelopment transition in the Union Square neighborhood is taking off. A neighborhood council is forming to influence the transformation and help shape the future of Union Square, and neighborhood residents and business owners are invited to participate.

Join the Union Square Neighborhood Council for a community meeting on either Wednesday, June 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. or Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., both at the Argenziano School, 290 Washington St.

At the meetings you will have a chance to:

· Learn more about the proposed Council

· Provide input on the Council’s role and approach

· Learn how to run for the first-year Union Square Neighborhood Council Board

· Meet your neighbors and fellow engaged community members

For more information about the Union Square Neighborhood Council, visit www.UnionSquareNeighborhoodCouncil.org or contact Sue Thomas at SThomas@somervillema.gov.