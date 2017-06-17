Somerville’s Annual Family Fun Day & Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations Set for June

Family Fun Day set for June 24, Fireworks June 29 both at Trum Field.

Summertime in Somerville officially kicks off with the annual Family Fun Day in on Saturday, June 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at Trum Field (rain date June 25). “Summertime in Somerville” events run from June until September with a variety of free events open to people of all ages. Following Family Fun Day, the City will host its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration at Trum Field on Thursday, June 29 (rain date July 6), beginning with live entertainment at 6:30 p.m.

The 13th annual Family Fun Day at Trum Field will feature free, family-friendly programming including a community BBQ, pony rides, train rides, children’s activities, face painting, music, and more.

On Thurs., June 29, live entertainment at Trum Field will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include performances by the United States Air Force Heritage of American Band, local Disco-Funk band Booty Vortex, and the Somerville Sunsetters leading up to a 30-minute fireworks display at approximately 9:15 p.m.

To ensure public safety and pedestrian access to events, traffic and parking restrictions will be in place as follows:

Family Fun Day

· Franey Road and portions of Charles E. Ryan Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· No parking on Franey Road and portions of Charles E. Ryan Road from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fireworks

· Broadway

o No parking at Trum Field, 8 a.m. to 6pm.

o No parking from Ball Square to Magoun Square, 4 p.m. to midnight. Street closed from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.

· Cedar Street

o No parking 8 a.m. to midnight. Access for abutters only from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Street closed to all vehicles after 6:30 p.m.

· Franey Road

o No parking, street closed 3 p.m. to midnight.

· Charles E. Ryan Road

o No parking 8 a.m. to midnight. Access for abutters only from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. Street closed to all traffic 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

· MBTA Buses 80 & 89 re-routed from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. See www.mbta.com for full detour information.

Due to the large crowds and loud noise associated with the Fireworks Celebration, the City recommends that attendees leave pets at home and not bring unnecessary bags or backpacks. All bags and backpacks are subject to inspection. For more information, please call 311 (or 617-666-3311), or visit www.somervillema.gov.

Special thanks to the Sloane family, Dean’s Concessions, Cataldo Ambulance, and our other sponsors for making these events possible.

The full summer events lineup can be found at www.somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s Director of Human Services, Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 or nbacci@somervillema.gov.

~City of Somerville