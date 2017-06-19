Community Meeting to Discuss Beacon Street Project, June 26

Please join Ward 2 Alderman Maryann Heuston, the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development, MassDOT and Beacon St. Reconstruction Project staff on Monday, June 26, for a community meeting to discuss the ongoing roadway reconstruction. Alderman Heuston and project staff will provide important updates, including information on current construction, information about the protected bicycle track, impacts to and mitigation for residents and businesses, and an updated project timeline. Due to unforeseen utility work, the project may be delayed, and we encourage community members to join us at the meeting to learn more about what to expect in the coming months.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Argenziano School, at 290 Washington St.

If you have any questions, please contact Jackie Rossetti at 617-625-6600 ext. 2614, or JRossetti@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 orNBacci@somervillema.gov.

~City of Somerville