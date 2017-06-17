Somerville Celebrates “Foodie Month” in June

Prix Fixe dinner menus, specialty “Fluff” menu items and cocktails, discounts available at participating businesses. Check www.somervillema.gov/Somerville175 for full list.
As part of Somerville’s year-long celebration of its 175th Anniversary, we are honoring our city’s “foodie” culture and showcasing the wonderfully diverse and delicious cuisines.
Throughout the month of June, more than 20 restaurants, cafes, and specialty food shops in Somerville have signed on to participate in Foodie Month. Head on over to our 175th Anniversary website at www.somervillema.gov/Somerville175 for a full list of participating businesses, and the ways you can enjoy special menu items and discounts at your favorite restaurant!
Foodie Month officially kicked off on Wednesday, June 14, with the Taste of Somerville at its new location in Nathan Tufts Park, sponsored by the Somerville Chamber of Commerce.
Participating restaurants include:
· Bon Me
· Brass Union
· Bronwyn
· Casa B
· Cuisine en Locale (Highland Ave.)
· Daddy Jones
· El Potro
· The Foundry
· Fuji
· Gracie’s Ice Cream
· The Independent
· Kung Fu Tea
· La Posada
· Manoa Poke Shop
· Meju
· MEM Tea
· The Neighborhood
· River Bar
· Saloon
· Somerville Brewing Company (both locations!)
· The Tasting Counter (Union Sq. area)
Other Ways to Stay Involved This Year
As a reminder, the 175th Anniversary Committee is collecting stories, photos, and memories from your Somerville past. Share your favorite memory of a long-gone local store or hangout. Got a photo of your family or friends participating in a favorite pastime, event, or at a City park? Send it in! Feel free to share a longer story, or a quick statement. We’ll use all submissions to form a multimedia gallery at the end of the year and will feature photos and stories on our website, www.somervillema.gov/Somerville175for the rest of the year.
Join us at any or our upcoming summer events, and visit the 175th Anniversary booth to get information, or to share your favorite Somerville memory!
· SomerStreets. Held one Sunday each month, from June through October, in different locations throughout the City. Check www.somervillema.gov for a full list of SomerStreets events. The next SomerStreets is scheduled for August 6, on Holland St.
· Independence Day Fireworks. Thursday, June 29, 6 p.m., Trum Field. Live music followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.
· What the Fluff? Festival. Saturday, September 23, 3 – 7 p.m., Union Square Plaza. Celebrate Fluff’s 100th birthday!
Questions? Want more information? Visit www.somervillema.gov/Somerville175, or email Somerville175@somervillema.gov.
Individuals with disabilities who need alternative means for experiencing the Tower, auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville, or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator at 617-625-6600 ext. 2250, or email NBacci@somervillema.gov.