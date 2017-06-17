Somerville Celebrates “Foodie Month” in June

Prix Fixe dinner menus, specialty “Fluff” menu items and cocktails, discounts available at participating businesses. Check www.somervillema.gov/Somerville175 for full list. As part of Somerville’s year-long celebration of its 175th Anniversary, we are honoring our city’s “foodie” culture and showcasing the wonderfully diverse and delicious cuisines.

Throughout the month of June, more than 20 restaurants, cafes, and specialty food shops in Somerville have signed on to participate in Foodie Month. Head on over to our 175th Anniversary website at www.somervillema.gov/Somerville175 for a full list of participating businesses, and the ways you can enjoy special menu items and discounts at your favorite restaurant!

Foodie Month officially kicked off on Wednesday, June 14, with the Taste of Somerville at its new location in Nathan Tufts Park, sponsored by the Somerville Chamber of Commerce.

Participating restaurants include:

· Bon Me · Brass Union · Bronwyn · Casa B · Cuisine en Locale (Highland Ave.) · Daddy Jones · El Potro · The Foundry · Fuji · Gracie’s Ice Cream · The Independent · Kung Fu Tea · La Posada · Manoa Poke Shop · Meju · MEM Tea · The Neighborhood · River Bar · Saloon · Somerville Brewing Company (both locations!) · The Tasting Counter (Union Sq. area)