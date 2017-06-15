This month the Somerville Arts Council presents Dancing in the Streets. Dating back to its SomervilleStruts dance showcase in 2004, they have always thought the region should know about our city’s amazing dance community. Rather than showcasing these talented local dance troupes in a traditional venue, they were invited to perform in outdoor locations.

With a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the SAC was able to support six regional companies in the development of new projects with dance artist John Jasperse.

The productions featured in this year’s lineup are an outcome of this work. Produced in coordination with the Boston Dance Alliance.

For full listings, descriptions, and rain dates please visit www.somervilleartscouncil.org.

Foss Park, Sat, June 17

8:30 p.m.: Fukudance

9:00 p.m.: Betsy Miller and Matthew Cumbie

9:30 p.m.: Weber Dance