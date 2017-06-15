Health and beauty enthusiast goes too far

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to the Stop & Shop store on McGrath Hwy. last Sunday on reports of a suspected shoplifter.

The officers were informed that the suspect, later identified as Brian Kobs, of Medford, was being pursued by a store employee through the parking lot towards Broadway.

Witnesses told the officers that they had seen Kobs running towards Arlington St. Following up on the tip, the officers soon located Kobs and ordered him too stop, but he reportedly began running away from them.

One of the officers caught up with and apprehended Kobs, but he reportedly showed a clenched fist and the officer struck him and took him to the ground.

According to reports, Kobs struggled and resisted being put into handcuffs and tried to strike the officer with his elbow.

A shot of pepper spray was administered and Kobs was finally restrained.

According to police, Kobs has a history of committing larceny, and the store security personnel paid special attention to his action in the store via the surveillance cameras.

Kobs was reportedly observed placing several health and beauty products into a reusable bag and then flee the store, with security personnel following in pursuit.

Kobs was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during his struggle with police.

While at the hospital Kobs reportedly made threats to officers, using racial slurs while doing so. He also reportedly cause damage to hospital property.

After receiving medical treatment, Kobs was taken in for booking, charged with larceny over $250, resisting arrest, witness intimidation, and threat to commit a crime.