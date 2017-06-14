Assembly Row at Assembly Square and Metamovements Latin Dance Company presented Salsa Dancing On The Row! on Friday, June 9. The event celebrated #10yearsofMM at the Somerville Salsa Series this summer to promote health and wellness while celebrating new developments in Assembly Row.

A free Salsa On1 class, social dancing and timba lines were offered. The next events are scheduled for July 7 and August 4, 6:00–8:00 p.m. This series is supported in part by a grant from the Somerville Arts Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.