By Rebecca Danvers

On Saturday, June 10, the Boston Red Sox honored cancer patients and survivors with PMC Day at Fenway.

It was an inspiring evening celebrating the Pan-Mass Challenge’s fundraising efforts to-date – $547 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute since 1980 – and honoring Living Proof riders, including Betsey Bowman of Somerville, all of whom have gone through or are currently undergoing cancer treatment.

PMC Founder Billy Starr was joined on the field by Red Sox executives, Living Proof riders and PMC Pedal Partners during the activities, which culminated with this year’s PMC logo being revealed on the famed Green Monster.

PMC Pedal Partners, pediatric cancer patients at the Jimmy Fund Clinic, acted as bat boys and girls and served as the official Play Ball Kid prior to the start of the game. During the 4th inning, PMC rider and PMC Kids Ride coordinator, Kevin Sareault, was honored for his military service during the game’s Hats Off to Heroes recognition.