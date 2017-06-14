Our View of the Times – June 14

It was a long time coming, and took quite a beating along the way, but at long last – after a torturous course of study and debate – the Union Square Overlay District zoning ordinance now stands before us. And quite a thing to behold it is.

Many different groups and individuals concerned with the planning of the new zoning regulations played a hardscrabble game of tug of war in what became an almost insurmountable battle of wills over the future of Union Square.

Issues such as affordable housing quotas, commercial use limits, and any number of additional relevant factors kept our civic leaders on their toes – and in some instances severely on edge – over a protracted period of time which has now, thankfully, finally come to an end.

However anyone may feel about the outcome, it is clear that all the players in this game gave their all, and should be thanked for their hard work and diligence. We think so anyway.