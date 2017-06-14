Joe’s Jazz and Blues Fest this weekend

By Tom Bannister

The brainchild of Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, who played trumpet in the Somerville High School Jazz Band, Joe’s Jazz and Blues Festival is back this year.

On Saturday, June 17, get ready for a free all-day outdoor event in beautiful Powderhouse Park (a.k.a Nathan Tufts Park).

The Somerville High School Jazz Band will kick off the concert at noon, getting the crowd going with sounds ranging from American Jazz to Delta Blues.

There will be non-stop music from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. The lineup includes: Sara Bielanski, Air Congo, The Composers Saxophone Quartet, Kit Holliday and the Ominous Vultures, and The Tarbox Ramblers.

The Tarbox Ramblers have released two albums on the Rounder label, toured throughout North America and Europe, and shared the stage with Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Buddy Miller, Dave Alvin and more. The band’s songs can be heard in TV shows like Sons of Anarchy and Supernatural.