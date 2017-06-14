Obituary: Norman Robert McNeal

Norman Robert McNeal of Modesto, California, passed away June 5, 2017 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was born August 9, 1946 in Somerville, Massachusetts, and he was the son of Robert and Marion McNeal.

Norman was a proud graduate of Somerville High School, and later went on to faithfully serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids, as well as traveling, and working with computers. Norman will also be remembered for being a great enthusiast of history, politics and his Bostonian Heritage.

He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Haughey, and husband John; grandchildren Carter and Madeleine Haughey, all of Riverview, Florida; he is also survived by his loving companion Judy Souza, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Norman’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St, Everett, MA 02149.