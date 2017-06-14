Lyrical Somerville – June 14

Kevin Gallagher is the author of the poetry collection Loom. He sent this poem to the Lyrical.

St. Peter of Monmartre

Jesus has been restored and looms above

the altar, glowing white and gold holding

up two fingers for quiet and peace in front

of a mosaic blue that lights the room

full of warm wood and solid stone adored

for centuries and not about to leave.

After lighting candles for all of you

I knelt on my knees, on a wooden pew:

for Ruth, Al, and all down at Moss Wood Glen,

for Grandma Schooling and Kansas City.

For dad, his brothers, Jerry, and grammie.

Nana, grampa, Billy, Jane, and Betsey.

For you my love who has made me alive.

For both our children who you brought to life

— Kevin Gallagher

