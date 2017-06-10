Tour Milk Row Cemetery and Prospect Hill Tower

The Somerville Historic Preservation Commission announces its annual Docent Tours of historic sites in Somerville. For the first time, the series will also include Docent-led tours of the old Powder House, located between Ball Square and Teele Square. Tours are also available at the Milk Row Cemetery on Somerville Ave., and for the Prospect Hill Tower.

Tours will be held as follows:

Prospect Hill Tower

· 2nd Thursday of each month, from May through September, 6 – 8 p.m.

· 3rd Saturday of each month, from May through September, 10 a.m. – noon

Old Powder House

· 1st Thursday of each month, from June through September, 6 – 8 p.m.

· 4th Saturday of each month, from June through September, 10 a.m. – noon

Milk Row Cemetery

· 3rd Thursday of each month, from May through September, 6 – 8 p.m.

· 1st Sunday of each month, from May through September, 2 – 4 p.m.

o No tour on September 2.

In the event of inclement weather, tours are canceled.

For more information on either program, contact Brandon Wilson at 617-625-6600 ext. 2532, or BWilson@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nancy Bacci at 617-625-6600 x2250 orNBacci@somervillema.gov.