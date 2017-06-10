1st Somerville Non-Profit Kickball Game

Monday, June 12th, 4-6pm at Trump Field

The public is welcome to come cheer!

What do you get when you combine dozens of Somerville-based community organizations plus a baseball field and a kickball? One heck of an entertaining spectacle!

On Monday, June 12th from 4-6pm @Trum Field, join the Somerville Media Center and the Somerville Arts Council for a community kickball game, open to Somerville community groups as a chance to come together for an afternoon of light exercise and entertainment.

The goal is to build a stronger relationship among all our community organizations and to invite the community-at-large to come cheer us along while learning more about these wonderful community resources.

Participating organizations include:

CAAS Community Action Agency of Somerville • RESPOND Inc.- Working to End Domestic Violence • Second Chances, Inc. • Somerville Arts Council • Somerville Local First • Somerville Media Center – SMC • The Center for Teen Empowerment, Inc. • The Welcome Project & more to come soon!