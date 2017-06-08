~Photos by Claudia Ferro

SomerStreets: Carnaval returned for its 8th year of shaking up East Somerville on Sunday.

Revelers enjoyed the best of the East Broadway Business District and the East Somerville community including food, music, and culture from around the world.

A variety of interactive activities including stilting and parkour, or watch Esh Circus Arts fly through the air on their trapeze rig was also on hand.

Soccer and preschool games was run Somerville Recreation Department. The Arts Council’s MUSCRAT bus offered a series of shorts filmed in East Somerville.

Attendees were invited to be part of a talk show interview with SCATV, and let their creative sides shine by making crafts, gadgets, and other engineering projects with Parts and Crafts. The Beautiful Stuff Project offered mask making, and held a mask contest by tweeting pictures with #eastsomerville.

Music was provided throughout the day on three stages. Acts included Zili Musik, Grupo Los Nitidos, A Nova Brazil, La Nueva Serie, Somerville Symphony Orkestrar, Electrolux Combo, Loma Larga Banda de la Paz, and DJ Sotomatic.

A concert from Somerville’s own string section from El Sistema, and performances by Girls Rock Band, marimba music from the students at the East Somerville Community School, and dances from On Stage Dance Company and Rancho Folclórico Corações Lusíadas were also featured.