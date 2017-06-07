Just One Run –In Memory of Joseph P. Roche

~Photos by Donald Norton

The Ryan Harrington Foundation held a 5k Walk/Run to raise funds to help individuals and families impacted by addiction.

The “JUST ONE” 5k Walk/Run took place on Sunday June 4, at the Blessing of the Bay Boathouse located at 32 Shore Drive in Somerville.

This year being Somervilles’s 175 birthday celebrating the city’s split from Charlestown, the two cities reunited for one common cause. Two cities, two families, Just One Cause … to save “Just One.”

The Ryan Harrington Foundation strives to keep its mission simple as it addresses the complex issue of substance abuse. Whether hosting an education forum on addiction or supplying MBTA passes to women living in Somerville-based recovery homes, our thought is always the same: If we can help JUST ONE individual find and maintain their recovery, we have succeeded. Everything starts with one.

The proceeds raised from the Just One Run will be used to fund treatment options, recovery supports, and prevention efforts in support of those whose lives have been affected by the disease of the addiction.

It was an all-inclusive fun community event with entertainment and activities for children as well as resources and information for all.

If you were unable to attend but would still like to donate you can do so via Paypal through the foundation website: www.ryanharringtonfoundation.org

This event was held in honor of Charlestown resident Joseph P. Roches, who recently lost his battle with addiction.