By Donald Norton

The Ward 4 ResiStat meeting was held last Thursday, June 1, at the Healey School. There was a good turnout of Ward 4 Winter Hill and Ten Hills residents who came out to find out what is going on in their ward. Many city department heads were present and they talked about the issues facing not just Ward 4 but all of Somerville. The new zoning ordinance will be up for a vote shortly. After the mayor spoke he opened it up for questions and answers from the audience.