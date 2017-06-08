Can collector’s celebration interrupted

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to a Boston St. location last Thursday on reports of two men consuming alcohol in public.

Upon arrival, the officers observed one of the men, later identified as Davron Davis, attempt to hide a twenty four ounce can of malt liquor behind a stone retaining wall.

The other man, later identified as Steven Haughton, of Boston, was also present with Davis when the responding officers had arrived.

Both Haughton and Davis were asked to leave the area three separate times by the officers. Haughton reportedly became irate and belligerent and began shouting obscenities at the officers.

Neighborhood residents were reportedly looking out their windows, and a few people walking by focused their attention on the tumultuous behavior.

According to the officers, during their interaction with Haughton and Davis, they could smell the odor of alcohol emitting from their breath.

Haughton had also stated that they were collecting cans, contradicted by the officers’ initial observation upon their arrival, and the partially consumed cold can of malt liquor.

There were two empty and opened twenty-four ounce cans of malt liquor in a brown paper bag in the vicinity.

A cold, partially consumed twenty-four ounce can of malt liquor was the can hidden behind the wall as the responding officers arrived.

A cold, sealed twenty-four ounce can of malt liquor was laying on the grass behind the retaining wall.

Because Haughton refused to leave the area, he was placed under arrest on a charge of disorderly conduct.

While waiting for the prisoner transport vehicle unit, Davis was asked to leave the area numerous times. Davis reportedly appeared to walk away, but he returned and interacted with Haughton while closely approaching one of the officers. After a few failed attempts of ordering Davis away, he was then placed under arrest on charges of municipal bylaw or ordinance violation and miscellaneous common law violation.