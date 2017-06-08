Data Download with Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone

Taking a closer look at this month’s notable city data—and interesting numbers.

By Joseph A. Curtatone

30 – That’s the number of months that rates are locked in through the city’s new Community Choice Electricity program (Somerville CEE). We recently joined more than 60 other cities and towns in Massachusetts to harnesses the bulk buying power of ratepayers to secure a low, fixed rate for electricity. Somerville CEE, which will run from July 1, 2017, to December 31, 2019, aims to reduce the cost of electricity for residents and businesses in Somerville by insulating them from market fluctuations like those that have occurred in recent winter months.

Another positive aspect of the program is the increase in renewable energy it will bring to Somerville’s supply, helping us inch closer to our goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. All participants will be drawing 5 percent of their energy from renewable sources, and those who are able and willing to pay a higher rate can opt to use 100 percent renewable power.

Participation is voluntary. Information and opt-out cards were included with notification letters that were mailed out to all Somerville ratepayers last week. Look for the City seal on the letter and you’ll know it’s from us. For more information on the program, along with current rates and a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.SomervilleCEE.com.

325 – That’s the number of requests received by our grounds team so far in Fiscal Year 2017, down 31 percent to date when compared to the previous year. Grounds crews handle a variety of park maintenance issues including repairing water features, trash collection, and barrel cleanings. Last year, we noticed an increase in calls to 311 about overflowing trash barrels in our parks and public spaces attracting rodents. Most were due to increased activity on weekends. To address this matter, we implemented a Sunday trash barrel service starting in May and running through the middle of November, weather permitting, and have seen fewer reports of this to constituent services since then. This is just one example of how we use resident feedback to improve our policies and procedures.

5 – One local nonprofit will soon receive a 5 kW solar energy system donation from SolarFlair, Solarize Somerville’s solar panel installation partner. SolarFlair is donating the system as a result of our Solarize Somerville team exceeding its goal for recruiting residents to sign up for solar during the 2016 program. The City is now accepting applications for the 5 kilowatt system donation. So if you know a nonprofit you’d like to nominate, check here for eligibility requirements and the nomination form www.somervillema.gov/5kw.

4,000 – That’s the approximate number of manholes owned and maintained by the City. Manholes provide the City with access to our underground sewer system for inspections and repairs. Likewise, it’s essential that we also complete maintenance work on the manholes. This spring the City is inspecting the condition of all of its manholes. So far more than 2,300 have been inspected, and the information collected will be used to develop plans for focused repair efforts in the future.

Data-based decision making is at the core of how the City of Somerville develops policy and sets priorities. Every day we check the latest 311 stats, and throughout the week we meet for in-depth review of departmental data and city trends. The monthly Data Download column shares some of the data we’ve been reviewing recently. To see more Somerville Data, visit the online Somerville Data Farm at http://www.somervillema.gov/datafarm/.