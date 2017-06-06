Somerville Police Crime Log June 1 – June 4

Arrests :

Jean Cypien, of 3 Woodrow Wilson Ct., Cambridge, June 1, 4:40 p.m., arrested at Washington St. on warrant charges of no inspection sticker and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Davron Davis, June 1, 7:52 p.m., arrested at Boston St. on charges of municipal bylaw or ordinance violation and miscellaneous common law violation.

Steven Haughton, of 39 Kingston St., Boston, June 1, 7:52 p.m., arrested at Boston St. on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Neels Malval, of 50 Perryin St., Roxbury, June 1, 8:18 p.m., arrested at Broadway on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Victor Villnueva, of 34 Sargent Ave., June 1, 10:13 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on a warrant charge of miscellaneous municipal ordinance violation.

Elias Guillen, of 24 Cross St., June 2, 4:41 p.m., arrested at Mystic Ave. on a charge of shoplifting by asportation and on a warrant charge of disorderly conduct.

Seanna Garcia, of 67 Sen Bolling Cir., Dorchester, June 4, 9:24 p.m., arrested at Artisan Way on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and resisting arrest.