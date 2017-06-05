Public’s Assistance Sought on Five Year Anniversary of Cambridge Fatal Shooting

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Brent Larrabee are requesting assistance from the public on the fifth anniversary of the fatal shooting that took the life of 16-year-old Charlene Holmes and seriously injured a 17-year-old female.

“Five years ago, a 16-year-old young woman was walking down the street near her home when she was fatally shot,” said District Attorney Ryan. “The loss of any young person is always heartbreaking to family, friends and loved ones, who are still awaiting answers five years later. We know from our investigation that there were witnesses present at the time of the shooting. We urge anyone who may have seen or heard something, no matter how seemingly insignificant to come forward to authorities.”

“This incident remains deeply personal for the officers that were on-scene that night five years ago and have since actively worked the investigation,” said Commissioner Larrabee. “We remain committed to bringing closure to Charlene’s family and friends, as well as all of those affected by this incident. We want to stress that any information related to the tragic events that occurred on June 3rd, 2012 is valuable information.”

At approximately 8:02pm on June 3, 2012, Cambridge Police received a 911 call reporting a shooting on Willow Street in Cambridge. Upon arrival authorities located Charlene Holmes, and a 17-year-old female, who had both sustained gunshot wounds in an apparent drive by shooting. The victims were transported to a local area hospital where Charlene Holmes was pronounced deceased. The cause of death was ruled a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victims are not believed to have been the intended targets.

As the anniversary of Charlene Holmes’ death is being recognized, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is once again releasing photos of the suspect vehicle, a black four door sedan, seen on Willow Street at the time of the shooting. Anyone who may recognize the vehicle is urged to contact authorities.

Since the incident occurred, Cambridge Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office have remained committed to finding the person responsible for Charlene Holmes’ death. To date no one has been charged in connection with the crime.

The Massachusetts State Police and Cambridge Police Department continue to follow up leads and this remains an open and active investigation.

Members of the public with information they believe may be helpful to the investigation may contact Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations Section at (617) 349-3370. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (617) 349-3359, online at www.cambridgepolice.org/tips or by sending a text message to Tip411 (847411), begin message with Tip650, then type message.

The prosecutor assigned to this case is Assistant District Attorney Nicole Allain. The Victim Witness Advocate is Helena Clarke.