Reluctant used clothing dealer

I hunt for jewelry in ladies’ used clothing stores. I used to cause panic whenever I walked into the stores as I lack a gene for fashion and I’m a guy.

The new staff, not knowing me, would always look at me with horror as I walked up to the jewelry counter. I would recognize the look and announce that I buy and sell things, I’m not here to try on any size 16 outfits.

Well, one time, I’m standing at the jewelry counter and the manager is yelling at someone on the other end of the phone. Seems the guy who picks up her unwanted used clothing hasn’t been coming by and she’s up to her eyeballs in used clothing. She slammed the phone down and asked if I knew anyone who could haul away about 800 pounds of laundry. I told that I could. I thought I could sell it somewhere.

It’s hard moving hundreds of pounds of clothes, shoes with 5-inch heels jabbing you through thin trash bags, purses and all manner of ladies undergarments.

Well, the wife and I went through a few hundred pounds and she picked out some nice things for herself to wear. The rest we sold at our driveway yard sale. We did well. So, for the next few years, I’d haul away slightly out of fashion, wrong season, scuffed and used clothing and run it out to the suburbs and sell it through consignment shops.

I told another shop manager what I was doing and she asked if I could haul her stuff away too. At one point, I was in 9 shops selling my free-to-me goods. I learned quickly how to sort the clothes for individual stores. The owners would give me tips, what to look for, etc., basically so I wouldn’t waste their time on low-end junk.

The leftover stuff I’d sell by the bag to a rag man. Great gig for a few years until both supplier managers quit their jobs. I had fun, it kept me in shape. I can spot a fake designer piece and I bought a new SUV with the money I made.

Bob Adams has been in Somerville 27 years but was a frequent visitor prior to moving here. He worked as a jeweler in a few shops in his younger years, owned his own shop for a bit, sold real estate for 10 years and is always hunting for his next treasure. He has been an antique and collectibles dealer for 30 years. He can be reached at 27winter@gmail.com.