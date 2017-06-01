SHS teacher Kevin Dua named Massachusetts History Teacher of the Year

Somerville High School history teacher Kevin Dua has been selected as the 2017 Massachusetts History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

A panel of teachers, administrators, and scholars from Massachusetts selected Dua for his outstanding work in the classroom, the level of inspiration he provides to students, and his career achievements in education. He was also recently awarded the 2017 Don Salvucci Award for Excellence in Promoting Civic Education by the Massachusetts Council for Social Studies.

The MA History Teacher of the Year recognition comes with a $1,000 award, a certificate of recognition, an archive of books and historical resources presented in his name to the Somerville High School library, an invitation to attend the 2018 Gilder Lehrman Teacher Seminar, and recognition at a state ceremony. Somerville High School will also be named a Gilder Lehrman Affiliate School.

The state recognition makes Dua one of fifty-three finalists for the $10,000 National History Teacher of the Year Award. The winner of the national competition will be announced early in the fall. Congratulations, Mr. Dua, and thank you for your commitment to Somerville youth!