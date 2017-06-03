What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

Somerville Neighborhood News is a production of Somerville Community Access Television, made by professional journalists, volunteers and staff.

The half-hour news show has as its mission to provide a lively, informative newscast focusing on the events, issues and information impacting Somerville residents.

In a recent episode Somerville Neighborhood News reported on the Medical Marijuana dispensary Sage Cannabis, scheduled to open this summer in Davis Square.

SNN airs Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on SCATV Ch.3 and online at www.somervilleneighborhoodnews.org.