‘In Triplicate’ opening reception

Nave Gallery Annex will be holding its opening reception for ‘In Triplicate’ on Friday, June 2, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Curated by Liz Helfer, the exhibit showcases the power of three, whether three minds working toward a singular goal or an artwork in three parts.

Participating artists include Make Art & Cry Collaborative (Carlie Bristow and Anthony Febo), Inguna Gremzde, Karen Krolak, Justin Playl, and Julie Playl.

The exhibit runs Saturday, June 3 – Sunday, July 2. Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Nave Gallery Annex, 53 Chester St, Somerville, MA.