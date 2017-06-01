Honoring our fallen not just one day, but everyday

By Joseph A. Curtatone

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

As we return from another Memorial Day Weekend, I want to reflect not only on honoring and remembering our fallen on one day, Memorial Day, but every day. For many, celebrating Memorial Day and Veterans Day are special occasions where we stop and reflect on the sacrifices that so many men and women have made for our nation. But those brave men and women did not serve so we would have just these two days. Their stories, losses, and bravery underlie the freedoms and safety Americans enjoy every day. So though we may not hold parades year round, I hope each of you will carry the spirit of these important days in your hearts and minds always. On your behalf, our Veterans Services Department strives to do the same in their daily work too.

Some of that work is quiet and low-profile, such as the department’s ongoing duties to oversee our many monuments and memorials as well as our Veterans Cemetery. Some of their work is behind the scenes, such as their tireless efforts to offer services and resources to veterans from every branch of the military. Finally, some of their work is promoted broadly as they strive to provide us all with opportunities to remember and celebrate all who have served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. But all of that work has one common thread: it was made possible by you.

As Somerville residents, your Veterans Department is one way you honor our fallen and our veterans every day. You make possible our Armed Forces Day Heroes Salute. Just as our first ever expanded “Veterans Memorial Parade,” our Honor and Remembrance Ceremony in the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, and our first annual Memorial on the Mystic concert held on Monday evening, were made possible by you. This year, also because of you, the POW/MIA Recognition Vigil in September will remember those heroes who have faced captivity in Prisoner of War Camps and those heroes missing in action whose fate are not yet known. And because of you, our Veterans Dept. will continue their new SomerVet program this year, which is seeking to identify all veterans in Somerville to ensure they are both connected to resources and recognized for their service.

Finally, the Veterans Services team this year looked to expand those dedicated days of remembrance, particularly by honoring veterans of all foreign wars throughout National Armed Forces Week, not just on Memorial Day. That included our annual Parade, now called the “Veterans Memorial Parade,” which featured military personnel from all branches of the armed service, and put a renewed focus on our veterans and on the Somerville community. The change was made possible by carefully consulting with each group and understanding the challenges presented by hosting such a parade on Memorial Day Weekend. So we moved it up a week to be more inclusive.

As a result, this year’s parade was the biggest we’ve had. We went from 59 to 84 units, thousands came out for the events, and we were joined on the reviewing stand by many more esteemed military guests of honor, members of Gold Star families, and two female Grand Marshals.

Last week our ceremonies not only honored our fallen and our veterans, but also their families, friends, loved ones, neighbors, and our entire community. We celebrated the lives of those lost in “The Greatest Generation” – WWII – as well as veterans of the Vietnam, Korean, and Gulf Wars. We stood alongside veterans of the War in Iraq and Afghanistan, and remembered their comrades who lost their lives in combat. And we gathered somberly for a special roll call ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery to honor the 69 Somerville residents buried there.

For the first time, we also offered a Profile in Courage Lifetime Achievement Award to Mayor Emeritus Gene Brune, for his service to our country, and his service to our community upon his return. This is an honor we intend to bestow on other veterans each year.

Somerville’s history dates back to the Revolutionary era. Our residents have fought and made the ultimate sacrifice in almost every major conflict. We should all be proud of and grateful to our heroes, just as we should be proud and grateful to be a part of a community that—every day—honors, respects, and serves the men and women who protect our country, fight for our liberties, and fight for the freedom of others.