By Donald Norton

The Ward 1 ResiStat meeting held at the East Somerville Community School on Tuesday, May 23, was attended by approximately 100 residents, along with a lot of politicians and some want-to-be politicians.

Mayor Curtatone and some of the city’s department heads spoke about the new zoning ordinance, affordable housing and other important issues raised by residents.

The meeting was well attended and many of the questions facing Ward 1 were asked of the mayor. Police Chief David Fallon also talked about the crime rate and what is happening in East Somerville.