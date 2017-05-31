Plenty of music and patriotism on hand at Memorial Day concert

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

Despite the cancellation of the annual fireworks display that customarily accompanies the city’s Memorial Day observance, Somerville’s Memorial on the Mystic Concert, originally scheduled for Monday, May 29, at Baxter Park, was moved indoors to the Somerville High School auditorium, where attendees were treated to a moving celebration of gratitude for those service members who have passed before us.

The concert featured a 90-minute performance by the Metropolitan Wind Symphony orchestra and vocal ensemble N ‘Harmony, which honored veterans from all branches of the armed forces, along with special performances by the Somerville All-City Chorus and the Somerville High School Chorus.

Special presentations were also given by Mayor Curtatone, Joe Lynch, and others, which served to remind all present of the sacrifices made by our fallen heroes.