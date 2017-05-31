Lyrical Somerville – May 31

Lillian Freedman states, “I am a nonagenarian who has been interested in poetry all my life. My favorite poem is The Chambered Nautilus by Oliver Wendell Holmes. It was in 1978 that I wrote my first poem, while on flight to a wedding ceremony, and now I’m still at it!”

Going Home

Go home with your hearts singing

And reopen the book of your youth

To savor the tale on its pages

With the wisdom and knowledge

of life

As it unfolds for your perusal

And no longer holds the strife

But instead gives you love and nurturing

And welcomes you back to its bosom

To savor anew the wonderful view

The refreshing renewal of life

— Lillian Freedman

_________________________________________

To have your work considered for the Lyrical send it to:

Doug Holder, 25 School St.; Somerville, MA 02143

dougholder@post.harvard.edu