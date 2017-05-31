Lyrical Somerville – May 31

Lillian Freedman states, “I am a nonagenarian who has been interested in poetry all my life. My favorite poem is The Chambered Nautilus by Oliver Wendell Holmes. It was in 1978 that I wrote my first poem, while on flight to a wedding ceremony, and now I’m still at it!”
Going Home
Go home with your hearts singing
And reopen the book of your youth
To savor the tale on its pages
With the wisdom and knowledge
of life
As it unfolds for your perusal
And no longer holds the strife
But instead gives you love and nurturing
And welcomes you back to its bosom
To savor anew the wonderful view
The refreshing renewal of life
— Lillian Freedman
