Somerville Police Crime Log May 23 – May 28

Arrests :

Liliana Araujo, of 275 Roxbury St., Roxbury, May 23, 6:20 p.m., arrested at Canal St. on a charge of larceny over $250.

Daniela Romania, of 20 Orchard St., Medford, May 27, 3:15 a.m., arrested at Cedar Ave. on a charge of operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor.

Namron Holder, of 81 Woods Ave., May 27, 10:01 a.m., arrested at Holland St. on warrant charges of larceny from a person and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Juan Cruz, of 18 Morton St., May 27, 11:55 a.m., arrested at Glen St. on a charge of receiving stolen property over $250.

Shaun Morgan, of 200 Jubelie Dr., Peabody, May 28, 10:56 p.m., arrested at Broadway on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.