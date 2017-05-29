Tufts University President Monaco Presents His Research on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy to SHS Students

Tufts President Anthony Monaco presented his research on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) to more than a hundred students at Somerville High School last week.

President Monaco identified the gene for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy as a doctoral student. Duchenne is one of nine types of muscular dystrophy and is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. President Monaco urged students to consider careers in scientific research because there is still so much to learn. His lecture was connected to genetics topics covered in freshman and AP biology at Somerville High School.