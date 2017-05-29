Special Somerville BOA Meeting, May 31

President William A. White, Jr., has called for a Special Meeting of the Board of Aldermen on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., for the purpose of considering the proposed Union Square zoning ordinance (#202853) and related items.

The meeting will be held in the Aldermanic Chambers, 2nd Floor, City Hall, 93 Highland Avenue.

For your information, this meeting will be stored online, in a searchable format, at the City’s Board of Aldermen meeting portal,http://somervillecityma.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx. The draft Minutes of this meeting—a compilation of all of the actions the Board took—will be posted here as soon as they’re prepared. The minutes of the BOA’s other recent Board and Committee meetings are saved here as well.

Finally, you can find prior year meeting minutes at using the Archived Meeting Minutes link on the Board’s website,http://www.somervillema.gov/departments/board-of-aldermen.