Book a Sunsetters performance in your neighborhood this summer!

The Somerville Sunsetters are coming to a street near you! The Sunsetters, a traveling youth performance troupe that performs classic show tunes and modern musicals in Somerville neighborhoods throughout July and August, is now booking shows for the summer 2017 season. Residents interested in hosting a performance in your neighborhood should contact Jackie Rossetti at 617-625-6600 ext. 2614, orJRossetti@somervillema.gov. Performances are held Monday through Thursday evenings, 7 to 8 p.m., in July and August. Some blackout dates apply. Performance slots fill up quickly, so book yours today!

