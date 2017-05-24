City salutes heroes who served their home and country

By Donald Norton

In a weekend full of honors for our veterans here in the city, one event that has been going on now for a few years that has stood out in particular is the Heroes Salute.

A good turnout of a few hundred people gathered together to hear about this year’s honorees and their contributions to both country and the city.

The stories of those from Somerville who were honored included Ernest J. Bosia, who served in the US Army and was killed in action October 26, 1944 in France; Daniel B. Duffy Jr., a US Marine who was killed in action April 24, 1966; James Marques, a member of the Army who received the Purple Heart in Korea; and Hugh F. McQuaid, another Army man who received a Purple Heart in WWI.

Also, this year’s 2017 inductees in the “Greatest Generation Hall of Fame” were Lawrence Bolt US Army, William B. Duffy, US Navy – also in the Somerville Fire Department – and Alfred Soccorso, US Navy.

This year, the Commission decided to present a new award entitled the Profile in Courage Lifetime Achievement Award, and as the first recipient they chose none other than Former Mayor Gene Brune. What a tribute and, more importantly, what service he gave to our country as a veteran himself, along with his many years in public life as alderman, mayor and Middlesex County Register of Deeds. A lifetime of service spanning decades, continuing to this day.

Brune brought the city together in the 80’s as the then longest serving mayor, 1980 to 1989. His administration started a lot of things here in the city, which he and the residents can be very proud of.

A video of all the recipients for these awards was shown at the ceremony, making all Somervillians very proud.