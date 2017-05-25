Unwanted, but he didn’t know why

By Jim Clark

A police officer was dispatched to the Dunkin’ Donuts on Somerville Ave. last week on reports of an unwanted person.

Upon arrival, the officer was met by the day manager of the store, who reportedly said that a man, later identified as Chikh Toure, refused to leave the premises after being asked to do so numerous times.

The manager pointed Toure out to the officer as he stood outside the exiting doors smoking a cigarette.

The officer informed Toure that the store management was no longer accepting him as a costumer and asked him to leave the premises. However, Toure reportedly just smiled and said he would leave the premises after he finished smoking his cigarette.

The officer once again asked Toure to leave the premises and smoke his cigarette at a different location, but again Toure refused and said he was still smoking his cigarette.

According to reports, as the officer continued asking Toure to leave, became upset and said that he was not leaving until he retrieved his belongings that he left inside the Dunkin’ Donuts.

The officer then reportedly told Toure that he would go inside with him to retrieve his belongings, but he then asked why.

The officer once again asked Toure to go inside to retrieve his belongings, but he again replied with, “Why?”

The officer entered the store to retrieve Toure’s belongings, which consisted of a red baseball cap and a plastic bag of unknown contents.

The officer then handed the items to Toure and again asked him to leave the premises and he once again answered with, “Why?”

After numerous attempts by management and the officer in asking Mr. Toure to leave the premises, Toure was placed under arrest for trespassing.