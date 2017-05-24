Rally against Federal Reality’s alternative waiver proposal

~Photos by Bobbie Toner

A rally took place last Thursday in opposition to Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRIT) proposed alternative to the city’s 20% affordable housing requirement. The rally, which took place at Somerville City Hall, was sponsored by Somerville’s Affordable Housing Organizing Committee, Cambridge Somerville for Change, Indivisible Somerville, Our Revolution Somerville, Somerville Community Corp., Union United and The Welcome Project.