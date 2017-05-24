Open letter from Mayor Curtatone on Assembly Row affordable housing

By Joseph A. Curtatone

Last week in Somerville, we hammered out a solution that will create new housing in Assembly Square and, ultimately, 80-93 new affordable housing units at Assembly and throughout the city. It marks a tangible result for people who care about expanding the amount of affordable housing in our community. Some people feel raw about that outcome because they wanted more, but the reality is the advocacy on this issue helped us achieve what we did.

Let me delve into the particulars: the crux of the issue was whether Federal Realty would build its new block with 12.5% of the 500 units being affordable (63), as had been our standard when we signed the agreements on Assembly Row years ago, or at 20% (100 affordable units) per the City’s new inclusionary zoning ordinance that we passed last year. The argument for the 20% was pretty straightforward: we need more affordable housing and Federal Realty stands to make a good chunk of money off this project.

Yet the developer had a strong case as well: we unilaterally changed the terms and conditions around which the original deal was struck, and Federal Realty has shown good faith in the past (including helping to fund the Assembly Row T stop and building a new waterfront park). Also, our new 20% inclusionary ordinance allows developers to build bonus units to offset the extra costs, but this developer cannot build those units under their state permit granted years ago. Because of that, Federal is the only developer in the city allowed to apply for a waiver on the new 20% rule. The ordinance itself recognizes Assembly Square is a special case.

The fundamental problem with denying Federal Realty’s waiver request comes down to a simple bird-in-hand situation: specifically 80+ in hand versus 100 in the bush. When costs suddenly rise significantly due to a change in requirements, a national development company like Federal can choose to invest in more lucrative projects, leaving this one to wait, potentially for years.

That’s not a threat from them; it’s just a business decision. Meanwhile, no affordable housing is being built, the City isn’t receiving the fees for the building permits ($3.5 million), no taxes are being collected on the new housing and the new residents aren’t spending their money in our local businesses. There was a very real chance this could have turned into a hollow victory where we get nothing.

What we needed was a concrete agreement that would generate more affordable units. So I had our planning staff crunch the numbers and we determined that, by leveraging the city’s 100 Homes program, we could use some of the Federal Realty money needed to construct affordable units to significantly increase the amount of affordable housing. We verified the figures with the Somerville Community Corporation (SCC), which is our community partner in the 100 Homes program, and asked Federal Realty if it was amenable to the idea.

The agreement we struck will build half of the new affordable units in the original proposal (6.25% or 31 units) on-site in Assembly Square. The value of the other half will be put toward acquiring housing to be converted into affordable units in our existing residential neighborhoods, anywhere from East Somerville to Davis Square. With cash from the program, our partners at SCC can compete against house flippers and buy and protect units that are close to schools, neighborhood squares, and the future Green Line stops. The great thing about 100 Homes is that it will also produce more family-sized units than a tower in Assembly Row.

Our estimate is we can increase the total to at least 80 affordable units, or 16%, and potentially 93 units (18.5%) or more. That’s far more than the 63 units at 12.5% or the 0 units had this project not been built. People said they wanted more than 12.5% and we found a way.

As a mayor, I try to help the most people I can as often as I can. Risking the 80+ affordable units we will be able to offer now would have been an irresponsible gamble that could have adversely impacted dozens of families.

In government, we don’t always get exactly what we wanted or what we originally planned. When Ikea pulled out of Assembly Square we figured out how to get the infrastructure built and ultimately the biggest employer in New England, Partners Health Care, built its headquarters there (where it now employs more than 4,000 people). When the Green Line extension ran into cost overruns, we made sure a scaled-down version still met our needs and now it’s moving toward the major construction phase.

We have to be creative and we have to be willing to work with people. And in the case of building affordable housing, we have to be willing to work with developers, because that’s who will be doing the actual construction. If we have an antagonistic and unpredictable development climate, we stand to get 20% of nothing.

Across metro Boston, we need 435,000 new housing units at every price point to meet pent up demand (to put that in perspective, that’s about 10 to 12 Somerville’s worth of housing stock). That’s what’s spiking the cost of living for everyone in this area. The only way we’re going to achieve some kind of normalcy is if every community builds both the market rate and affordable housing we need. Somerville is determined to build its share, and Assembly is one more step forward.

I want to thank the people who came out and advocated for more affordable housing. We need that kind of passion and involvement on every local issue, and it made a difference in this case. People called for something better and we burned the midnight oil trying to deliver it. This was a complex issue and we found a way to help significantly more families in our community. Good intentions are great. Good deeds are better.

We – and when I say we I mean everybody from the community advocates to Federal Realty to the staff at city hall – managed to do some good deeds here. Real people are going to get real help. It may not be perfect, but it’s good. Nobody gets to die perfect, but when I go I want people to say I did a lot of good. We did some good here, and it might be a model we can use in the future to do even better.