Closure and justice served for cycling hit and run victim

By Jim Clark

Somerville resident, Dr. Geren Stone, has been living through something of an ordeal for nearly two years. Now, after a lengthy investigative and legal process, the wheels of justice have finally come to a stop and a sense of closure has prevailed.

In September of 2015, Stone was struck from behind by a man driving a truck on Webster Ave. in Cambridge while commuting on his bicycle to his job at Mass General Hospital.

According to Stone, just prior to being struck, the driver of the vehicle honked his horn and shouted profanities and admonished him to “get off the road.” Stone was then struck by the vehicle and was knocked to the ground. He sustained light injuries, but had his wrist broken in the fall.

Several witnesses came to Stone’s aid, and their eyewitness testimony, in conjunction with surveillance video that recorded the incident, helped lead Cambridge police to a suspect in the matter, Christopher Campbell, 49, of Medford, just a few weeks later.

Campbell was arraigned on January 8, 2016, and after being tried on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of personal injury, was found guilty of all charges on May 17 of this year.

In a statement provided to The Somerville Times at the time of Campbell’s arrest, Stone said, “I am very thankful to the Cambridge and Somerville Police for all their efforts finding and identifying the suspect. It has been a community effort with The Somerville Times, Fox News, and other local media covering the story and providing the images, and the public helping the police locate the suspect. I hope that these efforts can continue to make the roads safer for all, whether bicyclist, motorist, or pedestrian.”

In last week’s ruling, Cambridge District Court Judge Michele Hogan sentenced Campbell to one year in the House of Correction with 90 days to serve and the balance suspended for two years. Additionally, he was ordered to take courses in anger management and safe driving. The court also ruled that Campbell was to have no contact with Stone.

In response to the outcome of Campbell’s trial, Stone told The Times that he hopes we all can work together to make our roads safer as we move forward.