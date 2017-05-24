One of the most recognized dishes of Italy, pasta fagioli or the phonetic version, pasta fazool, is simply delicious and satisfying. This “peasant” dish can be prepared and cooked in a short period of time and makes a great starter for a small dinner party. It can also be served as a main dish with a side of crusty bread for mopping up the sauce, also known as Scarpetta. This recipe can be easily adapted to make it vegetarian.

2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 oz Pancetta, diced

1 Medium Onion, small dice

3 Medium Carrots, small dice

3 Celery Stalks, small dice

3 Garlic Cloves, minced

1/2 Teaspoon Thyme

1/2 Teaspoon Rosemary Powder, or 1 stalk

1 – 15.5 oz can of Black Beans

1 – 15.5 oz can of Cannellini Beans

1 – 15 oz can of Diced Tomatoes

6 Cups of Water

1-1/2 Tablespoons Chicken Soup Base

8 oz Ditalini Pasta

Salt & Pepper to Taste

Parmesan or Pecorino, grated

Add the olive oil and pancetta to a 6 quart pot over medium heat and render down the pancetta. This will take about 5 minutes. Add the onions, carrots and celery to the pot and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme and rosemary, stir to incorporate. After another minute, add the beans with all can contents, tomatoes, water and soup base. Cook for an additional 10 minutes. Turn the heat up until the contents of the pot comes to a boil. Add the pasta and cook per the instructions on the box. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. Serve immediately with grated cheese and a side of crusty bread. Serves 6.

