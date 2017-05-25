Now accepting applications from local nonprofits for solar array donation

City’s Solarize Somerville initiative earned a 5 kW system donation for exceeding home solar installation goal in 2016

One local nonprofit will soon be on a no-cost path to renewable energy. The Solarize Somerville initiative to help residents install solar panels concluded in December 2016, and as a result of exceeding our goal, the City’s install partner SolarFlair will donate a 5 kW system to a local nonprofit.

Solar installation will allow the selected nonprofit to lower utility bills and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expanding the organization’s positive impact in the community.

“Our volunteer team is delighted to empower Somerville residents and organizations to be a part of the effort to reach the City’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Mary Mangan, a Somerville resident who volunteered to serve at the Solarize Somerville Solar Coach.

For eligibility requirements and to nominate a local nonprofit or house of worship, visit www.somervillema.gov/5kw. The online application will be available until Friday, June 30, 2017.

Solarize Somerville, the volunteer-driven Solarize Mass program sponsored by Mass Clean Energy Center (MassCEC) and the Department of Energy Resources, aimed to lower the soft-costs of going solar for city residents.

“Congratulations to Somerville for making solar electricity more accessible to its residents,” said MassCEC CEO Stephen Pike. “Through its strong volunteer network, the city has increased renewable energy adoption, lowered installation costs, and boosted economic activity in its neighborhoods.”

Mangan and a team of residential volunteers worked alongside members from the City’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development Housing Division and Office of Sustainability and Environment along with SolarFlair to help educate residents about the benefits solar installation provides.

Solarize Somerville surpassed its goal of 100 signups with 115 residents committing to install solar arrays. Together, the solar arrays will produce more than half a megawatt of electricity, which also exceeds the Solarize solar capacity goal the city team set of signing up enough residents to produce 400 kW.

“The Solarize team overcame some unique barriers to solar here including the additional hurdles facing multi-family homes, so this achievement is all the more impressive—and important,” said Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone. “It’s encouraging that so many Somerville residents are determined to find a way to do their part to reduce our city’s carbon footprint.”

“We hope the program’s success inspires other cities and towns to lower barriers to solar adoption for their residents,” said the City’s Housing Environment Programs Coordinator Christine Andrews. “We hope it encourages more solar installers to expand offerings and work with city residents to meet their specific needs.”

For more information about energy efficiency and renewable energy, visit www.somervillema.gov/solarize or contact the Housing and Environment Programs Office at 617-625-6600 ext. 2567.

